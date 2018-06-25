DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
budapest-film locations----Gellert1
View Gallery
10 Pictures

10 beautiful Hollywood movie location sites in Budapest

Published 25th June 2018
Gorgeous Budapest is the backdrop for more and more movies. See photos of location shoots here, such as the Gellért Hotel and Baths in the 1996 movie "Evita."
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource