Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
6 Pictures
British Airways celebrates first jet engine transatlantic flight
Published 4th October 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Photos from the 60th anniversary of British Overseas Airways Corporation operating the first transatlantic jet engine flight on October 4, 1958.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource