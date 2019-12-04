DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
23 worlds most beautiful streets_Pretoria
View Gallery
21 Pictures
Quest's World of Wonder

A photo tour of the world's best streets

Published 4th December 2019
From a Victorian classic in London to a gorgeous walk in Kyoto, see photos of the best streets around the world for a stunning stroll.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons