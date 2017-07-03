Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
8 Pictures
Best places to watch fireworks on July 4th
Meredith Rosenberg, CNN • Updated 26th June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Here are some of the best places in the US to watch the July 4th fireworks. Of course, Washington makes this list. What other cities give dazzling shows?
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource