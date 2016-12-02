DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Christmas markets Gendarmenmarkt Berlin--498469434
View Gallery
24 Pictures

World's top Christmas markets

Updated 6th December 2018
Nothing puts us in a Christmas mood better than a Christmas market visit. Here are photos of the best ones to get your yuletide celebrations started.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource