DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Banh Mi Hoi An Vietnam - Banh Mi Phuong
View Gallery
18 Pictures

Hoi An: Where to find the best banh mi

Kate Springer, CNNPublished 24th September 2018
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource