DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 Berlin Wall Places
View Gallery
7 Pictures

Best places to visit the Berlin Wall

Published 8th November 2019
Check out photos of the best places, such as Checkpoint Charlie, to see the remains of the Berlin Wall, which was enthusiastically torn down by Berliners from East and West in 1989.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons