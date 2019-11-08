Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
7 Pictures
Best places to visit the Berlin Wall
Published 8th November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Check out photos of the best places, such as Checkpoint Charlie, to see the remains of the Berlin Wall, which was enthusiastically torn down by Berliners from East and West in 1989.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
CNN Coupons