Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
22 Pictures
Eerie photos of Beijing's abandoned Olympic settings
Published 15th August 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See eerie photos from photographer Greg Baker of abandoned Olympic settings in Beijing, which hosted the 2008 Summer Games to great fanfare.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource