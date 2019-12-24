DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
01 baby jesus repair man RESTRICTED
View Gallery
8 Pictures

Restorations of baby Jesus figurines in Quito

Updated 24th December 2019
See photos of a time-honored Ecuadorian tradition in Quito -- the restoration and repair of religious figurines such as baby Jesus.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons