DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Assassination - Teatro Argentina
View Gallery
11 Pictures

11 assassination locations you can see

Updated 22nd November 2019
From Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, to Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, UK, see photos of 11 assassination locations where you can learn more about deadly turning points in history.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons