Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
11 Pictures
11 assassination locations you can see
Updated 22nd November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, to Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, UK, see photos of 11 assassination locations where you can learn more about deadly turning points in history.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
CNN Coupons