DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Hydrogen-powered-superyacht---Sinot-AQUA_EXTERIOR-BOW-SIDE-VIEW
View Gallery
10 Pictures

Is this hydrogen-powered vessel the superyacht of the future?

Published 3rd October 2019
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource