DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
antarctic diving buddies
View Gallery
18 Pictures

Beyond cruise ships: 11 Antarctic adventures

Published 21st August 2019
Cruise ships aren't the only way to enjoy Antarctica. See photos of 11 amazing adventures you can have -- from scuba diving to snow skiing.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource