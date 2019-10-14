DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Ansel Adams' Yosemite book cover
View Gallery
13 Pictures

See Yosemite through the eyes of photographer Ansel Adams

Published 14th October 2019
See photos of Yosemite National Park taken by renowned photographer Ansel Adams. His black and white studies of nature are masterpieces of depth and simplicity.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource