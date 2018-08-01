DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
01 spectacular coastlines - Cinque Terre
16 of the world's most amazing coastlines

Published 1st August 2018
From the Antrim Coast in Northern Ireland to the Malibar Coast in India, check out these photos of the world's most amazing coastlines. Then start making travel plans.
