Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
8 Pictures
This egg-shaped monument in Ireland has an unexpected past
Published 14th June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of the unusual looking Alcock and Brown Monument in Connemara, Ireland, which marks a special event in aviation in 1919.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource