DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
bbq alabama dreamland exterior
View Gallery
11 Pictures

The delicious barbecue joints of Alabama and Georgia

Published 6th July 2019
View photos of some of the delicious barbecue joints you'll find when visiting Alabama and Georgia -- including Dreamland in Tuscaloosa and Poole's Bar-B-Q in East Ellijay.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource