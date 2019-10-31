Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
5 Pictures
Inside an airplane spare part factory
Published 31st October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of AJW Group's factory that makes spare part parts for airplanes that have broken down.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource
CNN Coupons