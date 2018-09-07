DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
Airplane-romance couple-Coit-Tower (1)
View Gallery
8 Pictures

They fell in love on an airplane; here's the romantic story

Published 7th September 2018
See photos and follow the romantic story of Noel Taxin and Robert Moyer, who met by chance on a flight from Salt Lake City to New York City.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource