Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
8 Pictures
What to know about packing special items in your luggage
Published 20th November 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource