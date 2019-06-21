Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
3 Pictures
Resurrecting ground effect vehicles with the AirFish
Published 21st June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
View photos of the AirFish, which is leading the way in the resurrection of ground effect vehicles that are a hybrid between aircraft and ship.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource