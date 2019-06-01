Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
10 Pictures
The story of the Airbus A300
Published 1st June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Email
See photos of the Airbus A300 through the years. It's one of the most successful stories in aviation in the past 50 years.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2019 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource