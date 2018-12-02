Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Search
Menu
View Gallery
16 Pictures
See how Advent is celebrated around the globe
Forrest Brown, CNN • Updated 2nd December 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Email
From Mexico and the United Kingdom to China and Germany, see photos of how the Christian season of Advent is celebrated around the globe.
Destinations
Food & Drink
Play
Stay
Video
Go to top of page
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
© 2018 Cable News Network.
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
About us
Newsletters
Work for us
Help
Transcripts
License Footage
CNN Newsource