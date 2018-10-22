DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
PEARL DIVE IMAGE REVISED-100
View Gallery
8 Pictures
Destination Abu Dhabi

The best things to do on water in Abu Dhabi

Published 22nd October 2018
Abu Dhabi has plenty of great activities to enjoy in, on and above the water. Check out these photos of the fun -- from pearl diving to boat tours.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource