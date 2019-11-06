DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
B-52 Storage Area, Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson, Arizona, USA
View Gallery
13 Pictures

Photos of abandoned Cold War sites across the world

Published 6th November 2019
See photos from another era frozen in time -- abandoned Cold War sites from places as far-flung as Arizona and Yemen or Russia and England.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons