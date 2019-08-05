Destinations
2019 Drone Awards winners
Updated 6th August 2019
Cross-country skiers racing in Poland, crabeater seals lying on ice in the Antarctic peninsula and flowers blossoming in the waters of Vietnam were among the winners in the 2019 Drone Awards contest.
