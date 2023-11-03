She was a Pan Am flight attendant, he was a pilot. Their inflight meeting sparked a 50-year romance

By Francesca Street, CNN
14 minute read
Published 9:55 AM EDT, Fri November 3, 2023
<strong>Love in the air:</strong> Ian Duncan, then a Pan Am first officer, and Ilona Zahn, a Pan Am flight attendant met on an airplane in 1970 and fell in love. Here they are a year later, in 1971.
Ilona Duncan