Summer is nice, but fall is better — for travel

CNN —

Sure, an escape to the beach or cooler mountain air or the arctic air-conditioning of a museum comes not a moment too soon when summer really starts to heat up.

But if you can wait until the season winds down, the rewards can be significant – both in terms of savings and experience. And after the summer the world has had – with record heat, uncomfortably warm ocean water, devastating wildfires, epic crowds and high prices – the relative calm of traveling in September and October will be right on time for many travelers.

Is fall a better time to travel than summer?

“Yes, absolutely,” says Hayley Berg, lead economist for travel app Hopper.

If you can shift any kind of travel – whether domestic or international, once-in-a-lifetime trips or weekend getaways – into September and October, you’re going to pay less than peak summer trips, she said. And if you have something extravagant in mind, all the better to wait until fall.

Travel adviser Marilyn Clark, a Hawaii specialist, usually visits the state in the fall after the summer crowds have gone. It's a good time to see rainbows, like this double stunner at Tunnels Beach on Kauai. M Swiet Productions/Moment RF/Getty Images

“I always say if you want to go on what we call ‘bucket-list trips’ – so a honeymoon, a big family vacation, any travel where you’re interested or willing to make a really big investment – now is the time to book and take that trip because you’ll get so much more for your budget,” Berg said.

And getting more for your money is not the only benefit. It’s still warm in many sought-after destinations – but not scorching hot. It’s less crowded, too, which is positive in more ways than one.

“Overcrowding is a real issue during peak seasons,” says travel adviser Jim Bendt, who owns Pique Travel Design in the Minneapolis-St.Paul area. “By traveling during a low or shoulder season, you not only benefit from fewer crowds, but you can feel good about helping local communities benefit from a sustained economic impact and less strain on the places you visit.”

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of the summer and the beginning of a great time to do some next-level traveling – if you have the flexibility.

Here’s the latest from Hopper about where airfare pricing stands for early fall travel as well as travel experts’ suggestions of places that are better in fall than summer – whether because of price, weather, lack of crowds, seasonal offerings or some combination of those factors.

Big airfare price drops

Flying domestically in the United States in the next couple of months will be a lot more affordable than it was this summer.

Average domestic airfare for fall is down 29% from the average price in peak summer (June, July and August), according to Hopper data. Fall fares this year are down 9% from last fall and 10% from pre-pandemic fall 2019 prices.

Average fall fares to Los Angeles this year are down 40% from summer, Hopper data shows, with fares to Orlando plunging by 32%. That translates to $179 for Los Angeles and $137 for Orlando.

International fares are dropping, too, from summer’s sky-high levels. Average fares to Europe are down 31% from summer, according to Hopper. That translates to nearly $330 off each ticket, making the case for Berg’s suggestion to take big price-tag trips in autumn.

Average airfare to Horta, in Portugal's Azores archipelago, is $1,205 for fall. That's down more than $700 from summer, a decline of 37%. Thomas H. Mitchell/500px/Getty Images

“If you multiply that across two people or a family of four, plus accommodations and so on, it’s thousands in savings. And at a time when families are definitely tightening their belts, a little bit concerned about inflation, wages, layoffs, you name it, I think that’s pretty invaluable. So if you can take one of those big, big trips in September and October, I say book it now.”

While international fares are coming down from their summer highs, tickets from the United States to some regions (particularly on long-haul routes) are still considerably more expensive than they were before the pandemic. Berg said Europe fares are still about 18% higher right now than pre-pandemic, and Asia is about 57% higher.

Asia remains “extremely expensive,” but price drops for fall have been steeper than usual, Berg said. Case in point: Fall 2023 tickets to Shanghai are about $1,523, which is $902, or 37%, cheaper than summer.

The benefits beyond price

Many popular destinations that were scorching hot in July – the planet’s hottest month on record – will finally be cooling off. Parts of Italy, Spain and Greece had temperatures blowing past the 100 degree Fahrenheit (about 38 C) mark this summer. Early September temperatures in Catania, Sicily, are the in the 80s (upper 20s C).

In addition to lower temperatures, “you can also find that rates are significantly lower as well,” said travel adviser Ashley Les, founder of Postcards from …, who’s based in Lisbon, Portugal. The cost of stays in many popular summer resort areas starts to dip as the crowds from Europe and abroad return to work and school.

“Typically the cheapest months of the year to take a trip are January, September and October because they happen to be the three months that most people are not traveling,” said Berg.

There’s also the benefit to locals of spending money in destinations outside of peak times.