Extraordinary photos reveal the secret kingdom of the soil
5:11 AM EST, Wed November 8, 2023
Soil is the most species-rich habitat on Earth, yet its inhabitants are relatively undiscovered. Photographer Andy Murray wants to shed light on the extraordinary life beneath our feet. Pictured here in New Zealand, is a type of giant springtail, holacanthella spinosa, which is only up to 17 milimeters in length.
Andy Murray
Murray believes that these colorful creatures, though microscopic, deserve the same attention as Earth's more iconic animals. Another type of springtail, sminthurides malmgreni, is photographed on the edge of a pond in Somerset, UK.
Andy Murray
Some soil animals bear resemblance to those above the ground, like this larva of a phronia species of fungus gnat, which looks strangely like a koala.
Andy Murray
The joy of photographing soil animals is that they are everywhere, from your garden to local park, says Murray. Here, he photographs a pair of juvenile podura aquatica gliding across water in marshlands close to his home in Somerset.
Andy Murray
Discovering a world that is so little known is "a huge thrill," says Murray. He estimates he has discovered at least 30 new species. Pictured here, in Somerset, is allacma fusca, one of the largest globular springtails in the UK.
Andy Murray
By showing the animals close-up Murray believes people might be enamored by their cuteness, rather than disregarding them as creepy-crawlies. Here, a terrestrial nemertean slides along a wet log in Somerset. The black spots at its front-end are light sensitive, like eyes.
Andy Murray
Springtails are Murray's favorite soil animal to photograph because of their array of colors and interesting faces. With specks of blue, purple, yellow and orange, this one -- a katianna species photographed in Tasmania -- is one of the most unusual he has seen.
Andy Murray
Through his photography Murray also captures the behavior of soil animals. Pictured here is a larva of an epicypta species of fungus knat. Murray says that the roundness on top is a pile of frass, larval poo it constructs as a portable disguise.
Andy Murray
On Instagram, Murray explains the scenes behind the extraordinary photos. Here, a fungus knat larva ensnares a pseudoscorpion in sticky, toxic webbing squirted from its mouth.
Andy Murray
One of his most beloved UK species is a eurypauropod called trachypauropus britannicus. About 1.5 millimeters long, they are easy to miss.
Andy Murray
