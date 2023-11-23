Flood, drought and plastic pollution: Environmental Photographer of the Year competition shows a planet in peril
By Nell Lewis, CNN
10:42 PM EST, Wed November 22, 2023
The Environmental Photography of the Year competition showcases photography to inspire change and climate action. In 2023, three of the six category winners were from Bangladesh, a country severely threatened by climate change. Here, in a photo by Shafiul Islam, buffaloes scour parched grasslands for food during a drought in the north of the country.
Shafiul Islam
The competition's "grand title" went to Italian photographer Maurizio di Pietro for this image of an insect food experiment at the University of Turin, assessing the potential of black soldier flies as a source of nutrition.
Maurizio di Pietro
A photo by Nicolas Marin taken off the Caribbean island of Aruba shows the natural phenomenon of bioluminescence, as a nocturnal coral reef is seen glowing during a night dive. It won the "recovering nature" category.
Nicolas Marin
Winning the "adapting for tomorrow" category, this image shows a drongo bird using light from an urban petrol pump to catch termites during monsoon season. Photographer Anirban Dutta used the camera's multiple exposure and long exposure to create an image by combining three photos.