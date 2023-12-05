Yet-to-be-built Dubai penthouse sells for record $136 million

Jacopo Prisco
By Jacopo Prisco, CNN
3 minute read
Published 4:13 AM EST, Tue December 5, 2023
An artist's impression of a 22,000-square-foot penthouse with a private pool that was sold in Dubai for 500,000 UAE dirhams ($136 million). It won't be built until 2027.
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate
The penthouse, shown in this artist's impression, set a new record for the Dubai real estate market, one of the busiest in the world when it comes to luxury properties
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate
The apartment sits atop the Como Residences skyscraper, which is projected to be taller than 300 meters (984 feet) once built, meeting the definition of "supertall."
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate
The skyscraper will feature multiple swimming pools, padel courts, squash courts, a gymnasium, a spa and wellness center and a 360-degree viewing deck.
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate
An artist's impression of the penthouse, which will be accessed via a private elevator, for privacy.
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate
An artist's impression of the interiors of the penthouse, designed with luxury finishings and thermally insulated windows, as well as smart home features.
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate
The apartment will be located on Palm Jumeirah, a set of artificial islands off the coast of Dubai that was built just over 20 years ago.
Nakheel Properties and Provident Estate