The ‘work of art’ cruise terminal that’s a destination in its own right

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

CNN —

Normally just the unlovely places where passengers step on and off en route to somewhere more picturesque, cruise ports aren’t usually known as destinations in their own rights.

But in Qatar, a regular port of call on Arabian Sea itineraries, there’s a reason to stop and stare.

Doha’s Grand Cruise Terminal opened in November 2022, welcoming the MSC Europa – the largest ever ship operated by MSC Cruises, with a guest capacity of 6,774 passengers.

The terminal – which cost half a billion dollars to build – swiftly became a reverse tourist attraction, with local residents streaming to see it. Lying at the end of a two-mile causeway stretching into the semicircular Doha Bay, and easily visible from the Corniche – Doha’s 4.5-mile long waterfront promenade – it was an attractive addition to the skyline.

The relative distance from the city center works for everyone – starting with residents, who aren’t overwhelmed by views of the huge ships. Passengers, meanwhile, get a panorama of Doha, with its mix of traditional and modern architecture hemming the bay – and a swift, easy, and picturesque walk into town.

Before the terminal opened, cruise ships docked at Hamad Port, some 25 miles south of Doha. Despite the port being open to comparatively large cargo vessels, cruise ships were limited to a certain size. The MSC Splendida, carrying 3,900 passengers, was the largest ship to dock at Hamad, in 2017. The new port is not only more convenient for passengers, but also able to handle the largest megaships.

Old meets new

Qatar's new cruise terminal opened in 2022. Qatar Tourism

The new terminal stands at the end of the pathway connecting the Corniche to the cruise port: a sand-colored, two-story building, hidden from view by Doha’s Mina District. The façade, designed by architects Hassell Studio, is made up of 1,154 arches – a nod to traditional Arabian buildings.

It was designed to be functional yet appealing, allowing enough space to accommodate two ships with a capacity of 6,000 passengers each.

“This is a civic project that has to respond to many complex needs and requirements at once, but still has an outward role to face the world and welcome people into a place that is really just emerging as a destination,” says Ashley Munday, Hassell’s principal and head of design.

“This approach is integral to creating a place that is a well-loved part of the city, embedded in the cultural fabric of Doha, rather than a single-use architectural statement.”