Vietnam's reinvention as Southeast Asia's most exciting tourist destination has long since been complete. After wars for the larger part of the 20th century, the country is now a hotspot for foodies, beach bums and thrill-seekers alike. Its capital, Hanoi, has managed to retain its old-style feel despite an economic boom. Its Old Quarter is a riot of delectable food stalls, markets and labyrinthine streets. Ho Chi Minh City serves up a more modern edge, while the UNESCO-protected town of Hoi An has kept its charm despite the swathes of tourists. Vietnam's natural wonders, from Ha Long Bay to the Mekong Delta via the beaches of Da Nang, make it truly magical.