Home to nearly 38 million people, Greater Tokyo is the most populated metropolitan area on Earth. Seeing it all on a single trip is impossible, but that's part of its enduring fascination. Efficient and ultramodern, yet imbued with a sense of tradition, Tokyo is one of the best cities for wandering. The Imperial Palace Gardens and Sensoji temple in Asakusa provide a glimpse of old Japan, while the neon lights of Akihibara and hip Aoyama's out-there architecture show off the country's fascination with the cutting edge. Tiny izakaya pubs in Shibuya and small sushi joints in Tsukiji market provide the perfect opportunity to get under Tokyo's skin.