Taiwan is an island of unexpected beauty. With verdant valleys, hills and forests to roam in, it's the ideal destination for those who love to spend their vacation exploring the great outdoors. Intrepid hikers spend days scaling Snow Mountain in Shei-pa National Park. Those who prefer something a touch more sedate can still find well-marked walks and wondrous views in Taroko Gorge. The capital, Taipei, is one of Asia's finest futuristic cities, its Taipei 101 skyscraper unmissable when strolling through its brightly lit streets, its night markets and street food a match for anywhere in Asia. Tradition has held firm, though. Bao-an Temple has been carefully restored to its former glory, a pocket of calm amid the bustle of Taiwan.