From the Harbor Bridge and Opera House to Bondi Beach, Sydney is home to some of Australia's most familiar sights. Beyond its tourist hotspots, though, this is a city with a true creative and cultural buzz. Ultrahip Surry Hills and Redfern are home to the city's best coffee shops, clothes stores and restaurants, the ideal destinations for a lazy Saturday. Architecture buffs will find plenty to admire in Randwick, while beach bums will not leave disappointed. Bronte and Tamarama are among Australia's very best stretches of sand, with ample opportunities for swimming and surfing. And the vast harbor is great for those looking to escape the city and see Aussie nature up close.