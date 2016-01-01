South Africa's scale and diversity make it the ideal destination of first timers to this beguiling and brilliant continent. Beautiful Cape Town is one of the most picturesque cities in the world, its backdrop of Table Mountain and the crashing waves of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans an unforgettable sight. Kruger National Park is one of Africa's most famous wildlife reserves, the perfect place for a safari adventure. Those keen to see the country's varied landscapes can hire a car and explore the spectacular Garden Route, with relentless views of soaring mountains and sandy beaches. Throw in interesting cities like Durban and Port Elizabeth and there's plenty to keep travelers coming back for more.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.