A truly modern metropolis, the city state of Singapore is unlike anywhere else in Southeast Asia. Founded as a trading post for the British Empire, its rapid development and western style are a counterpoint to the more visceral Asian cities of Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. While sipping on a Singapore Sling at the renowned Raffles hotel is a quintessential experience, there's still plenty of local color to be found, with hawker stalls serving up spicy noodle soup and fish dumplings, especially around Smith Street. Nowhere showcases the city's modern heart better than Marina Bay, where the spectacular vertical gardens of Supertree Grove nestle alongside the Marina Bay Sands resort, home to one of the world's best rooftop bars.