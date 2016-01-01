Yes, there's plenty of tartan and whisky on offer. But Scotland is so much more than these well-worn travel tropes. Its Highlands are the wildest places in the British Isles, home to its tallest peaks and its rarest wildlife. Its islands are beautiful, from Mull, warmed by gulf-stream waters in summer, to the springtime seabird colonies of far-off Shetland and Orkney. Its cities also standout as modern creative hubs built on centuries of industry and tradition. Edinburgh's annual August festivals serve up cultural delights including the best in global film, literature, theater and comedy, something bigger towns can only dream of. And Glasgow's art and music scenes are a match for anywhere in Europe.