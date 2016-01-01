Jutting into the Persian Gulf like an upturned thumb, Qatar is a beguiling blend of ultra-modern and old-world ways. Its capital Doha thrusts at the sky with the glass and steel of a 21st century megalopolis, but it retains much of its traditional feel, with wooden dhows and venerable markets such as Souq Waqif -- now a popular weekend hangout for locals and tourists. For culture fans there's the stunning and expansive Museum of Islamic Art. Outside the city lies the desert where nights under the stars and dune adventures await. Camel racing, beaches, falconry and Al Zubarah Fort are other highlights of the host of soccer's 2022 World Cup.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.