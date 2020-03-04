DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Rainbow mountains or Vinicunca Montana de Siete Colores, Cuzco region in Peru, Peruvian Andes, panoramic view

Peru

Inca city Machu Picchu is the magnet that draws many visitors to Peru, but with landscapes ranging from the snowy peaks of the Andes -- home to soaring condor birds -- to the lush, wildlife-filled rainforest around the source of the mighty Amazon river, this South American country has so much more to offer. Capital Lima has an internationally renowned food scene while inland colonial city Cusco is a charming gateway to the ancient treasures of the Sacred Valley and the sprawling hilltop Lost City of Choquequirao, arguably Peru's greatest wonder. From there, an epic train ride connects to Titicaca, South America's largest lake, where the Uros people live on floating man-made islands. Not enough? There's also the mysterious desert-carved Nazca Lines and the mummified remains of cliff-dwelling Chahapoyan "people of the clouds."
