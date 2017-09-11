Perhaps India's most captivating city, Mumbai is a place that can feel utterly overwhelming to first-time visitors. The pace is frenetic, the roads frantic, the whole place seeming to thrive off a remorseless energy. There's so much to see that it can be hard to know where to begin. The spectacular Taj Mahal Palace hotel, the extravagant Chhatrapati Shivaji train station and the Gateway to India arch are all great places to get started. But away from these popular tourist spots, there is so much else to indulge in, from trendy and traditional street food to a game of cricket at the vibrant Wankhede Stadium.