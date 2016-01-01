Tinseltown. La La Land. Los Angeles is easily reduced to cliché. But it doesn't take much to discover there's so much more than the glitz and glamor for which it's renowned. Miracle Mile is home to some of the United States' very best museums, including the LA County Museum of Art and the fascinating La Brea Tar Pits. Downtown LA has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with a wealth of excellent new restaurants and bars. Then, of course, there's the beach: Options for an afternoon chilling on the sand are plentiful, from Santa Monica to Redondo. More active types can escape the smog by exploring some of LA's canyon and hills on a network of superb hiking trails.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.