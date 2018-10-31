DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Italy

Sipping Chianti in rural Tuscany. Eating pizza on a Rome backstreet. Or exploring ancient history at Pompeii. Italy has a way of capturing the heart of travelers unlike anywhere else on Earth. Perhaps it's the landscapes, from the towering Alps and Dolomites to the glamor and grandeur of the Amalfi Coast. Maybe it's the food, whether it's seafood in Sicily or pasta e patate in Naples. Or is it the atmosphere, of crazed city streets and sleepy villages, where life seems to be lived with true passion? The simple fact is, it's impossible not to romanticize Italy. With cities as beautiful as Venice and Florence and a proudly worn classical history, it's hardly surprising it retains such an allure.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.
