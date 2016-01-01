DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Hungary

One of Eastern Europe's most beautiful countries, Hungary has a huge amount to offer considering its small size. It all starts with Budapest, the town of two cities -- Buda and Pest -- on either side of the Danube. Home to some of the continent's best architecture, from its Castle Quarter to its Parliament building and Royal Palace, it's the ideal place for an aimless amble. And once all that walking gets tiring, its world-class spas are the perfect place to unwind. Head west and Central Europe's largest lake, Lake Balaton, is the backdrop for some beautiful countryside. In the north Eger's charming streets and the cave baths of Miskolctapolca make for a great alternative to the capital.
Trending Guides
New York
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.
