One of Eastern Europe's most beautiful countries, Hungary has a huge amount to offer considering its small size. It all starts with Budapest, the town of two cities -- Buda and Pest -- on either side of the Danube. Home to some of the continent's best architecture, from its Castle Quarter to its Parliament building and Royal Palace, it's the ideal place for an aimless amble. And once all that walking gets tiring, its world-class spas are the perfect place to unwind. Head west and Central Europe's largest lake, Lake Balaton, is the backdrop for some beautiful countryside. In the north Eger's charming streets and the cave baths of Miskolctapolca make for a great alternative to the capital.