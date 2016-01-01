DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Greece

Ancient cities. Lively ports. Countless islands. Greece is a country that is easy to fall in love with. Its Mediterranean location means it's loved by sun seekers. Distant Rhodes, pretty Cephalonia and mythical Crete are all spectacular locations for a week of rest and relaxation. Beyond the beach, there are ancient civilizations waiting to be discovered, too. Athens' Acropolis wows, while Marathon and Knossos are both worthy of a visit. But there's more than just history and lounging by the pool. Thessaloniki thrums with youthful energy, while recent political upheaval means the capital has an undeniable creative buzz unmatched anywhere else in Southern Europe.
Trending Guides
New York
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.
