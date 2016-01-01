Ancient cities. Lively ports. Countless islands. Greece is a country that is easy to fall in love with. Its Mediterranean location means it's loved by sun seekers. Distant Rhodes, pretty Cephalonia and mythical Crete are all spectacular locations for a week of rest and relaxation. Beyond the beach, there are ancient civilizations waiting to be discovered, too. Athens' Acropolis wows, while Marathon and Knossos are both worthy of a visit. But there's more than just history and lounging by the pool. Thessaloniki thrums with youthful energy, while recent political upheaval means the capital has an undeniable creative buzz unmatched anywhere else in Southern Europe.