DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu
The center of Berlin with the famous Television tower at sunset

Germany

Germany is undoubtedly one of Europe's most intriguing and varied destinations. For one, its cities are legendary: Berlin's hip status is assured thanks to a young, diverse population and a nightlife that makes London and New York look tame by comparison; Munich has retained its historic Bavarian charm; while Frankfurt's buzzing financial district and world-class museums bring their own brand of magic. But it's outside of the towns where the real Germany comes alive. Long-distance hikes in the spectacular Black Forest, leisurely swims in the lakes around the capital and sweeping sands on the northern coast all showcase an unexpected side of the country that's just waiting to be explored.
Trending Guides
New York
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource