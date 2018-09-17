Green and pleasant land? Or the most happening place in the world? England is very much both. In London, it has arguably the coolest city on the planet, abuzz with the best theater, nightlife and concerts. Its countryside is picture-postcard perfect, from the rolling chalk hills of the South Downs to the windswept peaks of the Lake District, the sandy bays of Cornwall to the big blue skies of Norfolk. The northern cities of Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle are global cultural touchstones, gifting the world era-defining music and art. It may be small, but England continues to be a big hitter.