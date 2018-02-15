It will be forever associated with pyramids, the Great Sphinx and the Valley of the Kings, but Egypt's allure goes way beyond the archeological mysteries still being uncovered from beneath its sands. Capital Cairo is adventure in itself --- a frenetic city in whose dusty streets history is still being written, even as it prepares to open one of the most hotly anticipated museums of the century. In the Red Sea resorts of the Sinai Peninsula, vacationers of all budgets soak up classic sun, sea and sand experiences besides one of the planet's greatest diving locations. Making its final push towards the Mediterranean Sea, the Nile River runs through the heart of Egypt, as captivating to the pharaohs as it is to modern-day travelers cruising in luxury past palm tree-clad shorelines filled with ancient wonders.