Sunset over the Nile River in the city of Aswan.

Egypt

It will be forever associated with pyramids, the Great Sphinx and the Valley of the Kings, but Egypt's allure goes way beyond the archeological mysteries still being uncovered from beneath its sands. Capital Cairo is adventure in itself --- a frenetic city in whose dusty streets history is still being written, even as it prepares to open one of the most hotly anticipated museums of the century. In the Red Sea resorts of the Sinai Peninsula, vacationers of all budgets soak up classic sun, sea and sand experiences besides one of the planet's greatest diving locations. Making its final push towards the Mediterranean Sea, the Nile River runs through the heart of Egypt, as captivating to the pharaohs as it is to modern-day travelers cruising in luxury past palm tree-clad shorelines filled with ancient wonders.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.
