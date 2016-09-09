Dubai is like nowhere else in the Middle East. In fact, it's like nowhere else on the planet. With the world's tallest skyscrapers perched where the desert meets the sea, this is a city that's changed dramatically from its days as a fishing port. The towering Burj Al Arab is perhaps the most defining sight, although its beaches are as much of a draw for the sun-seeking tourists who flock here throughout the year. Go beyond the malls and shop-lined boulevards and there's history to be found, especially at the Al Fahidi Fort, the oldest building in Dubai.