Cartagena street scene, Colombia

Colombia

Rainforest, savannah, steppes, deserts and mountains: Colombia has them all. From the golden sands of the Caribbean and Pacific coastlines, to the verdant hills of the Zona Cafetara coffee region, to the bustling urban centers of the Andean highlands, this is a country with a surprising diversity of landscapes, climates, wildlife and people. Bogotá, the third-highest capital city in the world, is the country's vibrant center, but beyond that there is Medellin, named the "City of Eternal Spring" for its beautiful weather, the colonial architectural masterpiece that is Cartagena, and countless picturesque pueblos such as Santander's Barichara and Antiquoia's Guatapé.
View of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mongui, in Mongui, in the Colombian department of Boyaca, taken on February 13, 2017. Mongui, in the central mountains of Colombia, has about 20 football factories that make balls mainly for football and micro-football. About a quarter of the town's 4,900 inhabitants work in these factories. / AFP PHOTO / Luis ACOSTA (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
