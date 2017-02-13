Rainforest, savannah, steppes, deserts and mountains: Colombia has them all. From the golden sands of the Caribbean and Pacific coastlines, to the verdant hills of the Zona Cafetara coffee region, to the bustling urban centers of the Andean highlands, this is a country with a surprising diversity of landscapes, climates, wildlife and people. Bogotá, the third-highest capital city in the world, is the country's vibrant center, but beyond that there is Medellin, named the "City of Eternal Spring" for its beautiful weather, the colonial architectural masterpiece that is Cartagena, and countless picturesque pueblos such as Santander's Barichara and Antiquoia's Guatapé.